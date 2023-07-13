Coronavirus, flu infections stable; 14 deaths due to Covid-19

New cases of both SARS-CoV-2 and influenza (flu) over the week of July 3-9 stayed the same as in the previous week, according to the weekly report by the National Public Health Organization (EODY), published on Thursday.

Although hospital admissions for coronavirus (198) increased last week, they dropped 19% overall compared to the average weekly for admissions during the last four weeks. Meanwhile, the number of new intubations (5) in the week July 3-9 went up slightly compared to the previous week, staying on the same level in comparison to the average of new intubations in the last four weeks.

At present, 20 people are intubated with Covid-19 in Greek hospitals, while another 14 died. The median age of those who died was 84 (age range: 55-94).

Weekly sampling of virus loads in urban waste in Greece showed a rise in SARS-CoV-2 in six of ten regions checked.

In terms of flu, there was no case requiring admission to intensive care units (ICUs), or any new death reported, during the week of July 3-9.

A total of 68 people with flu have been hospitalized in ICUs since the start of the flu season and 26 people have died.

Overall, flu-like illnesses across all age groups this past week stayed the same, while respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) remained at the same low levels as the week prior. [AMNA]