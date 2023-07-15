NEWS

Cyber Security Authority issues advisory on spike in phishing

Greece’s Cyber Security Authority has issued an advisory concerning a spike in phishing attacks – that is seemingly innocent SMS messages and emails purporting to be from official agencies asking for sensitive private information. 

According to the advisory, numerous cases have been reported of messages appearing to come from a service dubbed eGov-KYC asking for users’ communication details. 

Another scam that appears to be on the rise is an email asking users for their banking details by claiming that they are entitled to a tax return or government subsidy. 

Crime Online

