Mob-style hit in Halkidiki

File photo.

One man was killed and another injured after unknown assailants opened fire on them in their rented holiday home early on Saturday in the tourist destination of Hanioti in Halkidiki, northern Greece. Both the man that was killed, 39, and the injured person, 45, were holidaymakers from North Macedonia.

The 45-year-old was transferred to the Kassandra Health Center and then to the General Hospital of Polygyros, where he is still being treated.

According to initial information from the police, the 39-year-old has been identified as the owner of a casino in North Macedonia, where one of his associates was also gunned down recently.

Police launched a manhunt for the killers.

