Tiger mosquito here to stay due to climate crisis

The number of areas in Europe where the tiger mosquito has established a presence in the past decade has tripled as a result of climate change, according to experts who say Europe is rapidly heading towards a future where tropical diseases will affect its population.

“The climate crisis is bringing tropical diseases to Europe,” says Athanasios Tsakris, professor of microbiology at the University of Athens. “The tiger mosquito, a vector mainly of chikungunya and dengue virus, is settling steadily in the north and west of the continent. Whereas a decade ago it was endemic in eight European countries and 114 regions, it is now established in 13 countries and 337 regions.”

The World Health Organization warns that the climate crisis is expected to cause around 250,000 additional deaths per year in 2030-2050 due to malnutrition, malaria, diarrhea and heat stroke.

