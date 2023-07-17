Greece’s first West Nile case of 2023 detected

The National Public Health Organization (EODY) has officially detected Greece’s first case of West Nile, a virus transmitted by mosquitoes, for this year.

According to an announcement on Monday, the case was reported in Irakleia, in Serres, northern Greece.

The vast majority of people infected with the virus have no symptoms, roughly one in five have mild, flu-like symptoms and one in 150 can become seriously, even fatally ill.

Members of the public are advised to use mosquito repellent when venturing outdoors, especially after nightfall and in areas with a lot of greenery, wild animals, marshes or swamps etc.