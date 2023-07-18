Greek civil servants to strike over pay

Civil servants will be walking off the job for a few hours across Greece on Wednesday morning in demand of higher salaries, their umbrella union, ADEDY, said on Monday.

In an announcement, the union dismissed the government’s planned raises as a “joke,” saying that they do not go far enough to offset the impact of a 40% average reduction in civil service salaries over the past 14 years and the abolition of the holiday bonuses.

ADEDY is also planning a protest march in front of the Finance Ministry in Syntagma Square at 9 a.m.