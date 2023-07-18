NEWS

Greek civil servants to strike over pay

Greek civil servants to strike over pay

Civil servants will be walking off the job for a few hours across Greece on Wednesday morning in demand of higher salaries, their umbrella union, ADEDY, said on Monday.

In an announcement, the union dismissed the government’s planned raises as a “joke,” saying that they do not go far enough to offset the impact of a 40% average reduction in civil service salaries over the past 14 years and the abolition of the holiday bonuses.

ADEDY is also planning a protest march in front of the Finance Ministry in Syntagma Square at 9 a.m. 

Strike

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Culture Ministry staff unions announce work stoppage on Wednesday
NEWS

Culture Ministry staff unions announce work stoppage on Wednesday

Doctors to hold work stoppage on June 14
NEWS

Doctors to hold work stoppage on June 14

Fatal accident prompts strike at Perama Ship Repair Zone
NEWS

Fatal accident prompts strike at Perama Ship Repair Zone

Perama workers strike after deadly accident
NEWS

Perama workers strike after deadly accident

Athens traffic closures, transport stopages on May 1
NEWS

Athens traffic closures, transport stopages on May 1

Athens buses, trolleys to hold work stoppages on Labor Day
NEWS

Athens buses, trolleys to hold work stoppages on Labor Day