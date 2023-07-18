Martial arts coach accused of sexual molestation

A 37-year-old martial arts coach stands accused of sexually molesting three teenage female students in the northern port city of Thessaloniki, the police said in a press release on Tuesday.

Three students at the unnamed man’s school – two girls aged 15 and another aged 16 – filed complaints against the coach with the Thessaloniki Police’s directorate for the protection of minors, in which they claim that he molested them on several occasions between March 2022 to June of this year. They also accuse him of showing them pornographic videos.

A case file has been compiled on the basis of these complaints against the 37-year-old, who will be taken in for questioning, the police said.