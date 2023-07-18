NEWS

Martial arts coach accused of sexual molestation

Martial arts coach accused of sexual molestation
[Shutterstock]

A 37-year-old martial arts coach stands accused of sexually molesting three teenage female students in the northern port city of Thessaloniki, the police said in a press release on Tuesday.

Three students at the unnamed man’s school – two girls aged 15 and another aged 16 – filed complaints against the coach with the Thessaloniki Police’s directorate for the protection of minors, in which they claim that he molested them on several occasions between March 2022 to June of this year. They also accuse him of showing them pornographic videos.

A case file has been compiled on the basis of these complaints against the 37-year-old, who will be taken in for questioning, the police said.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Cyber Security Authority issues advisory on spike in phishing
NEWS

Cyber Security Authority issues advisory on spike in phishing

Mob-style hit in Halkidiki
NEWS

Mob-style hit in Halkidiki

Thessaloniki gas station killer surrenders
NEWS

Thessaloniki gas station killer surrenders

Rhodes: Priest arrested for ‘insulting sexual dignity’ of tourist
NEWS

Rhodes: Priest arrested for ‘insulting sexual dignity’ of tourist

Club presidents ‘placed illegal bets, fixed matches’
NEWS

Club presidents ‘placed illegal bets, fixed matches’

Prison sweep yields drugs and makeshift weapons
NEWS

Prison sweep yields drugs and makeshift weapons