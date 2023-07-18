France and Italy sending water-dropping aircraft

Four Canadair water-dropping aircraft are expected to arrive in Greece from France and Italy to help put out wildfires raging in Attica, Viotia and Corinth, following the activation of the EU-wide Civil Protection Mechanism.

“Following Greece’s request for assistance to tackle wildfires in the Attica region, we are mobilizing 2 Canadairs from the EU Civil Protection Pool in France and 2 Canadairs from our rescEU fleet in Italy, expected to arrive still today. The European pre-positioned firefighters from Romania are already assisting,” European Commissioner for Crisis Management Yanez Lenarcic confirmed in a post on Twitter on Tuesday.