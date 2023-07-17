NEWS

US Mission in Greece issues alert over wildfires

US Mission in Greece issues alert over wildfires

The United States Mission in Greece issued an alert over the raging wildfires in eastern Attica and Loutraki.

“The U.S. Mission in Greece alerts U.S. citizens to ongoing wildfires in northeastern parts of Attica, and high risk of wildfires in many regions of Greece.  U.S. citizens should exercise extreme caution in the affected areas, including Neo Kouvaras on Mount Panio, Lagonissi, Saronida and Anavyssos to Palaia Fokea beach in the southeastern suburbs of Athens,” it stated, adding that  “Civil Protection authorities are coordinating evacuations from the affected areas.  Wildfires may create additional disruptions in the wider areas, such as power and/or water outages, poor air quality, and road closures, which may include some of the roads to the Athens International Airport Eleftherios Venizelos.”

“U.S. citizens living in or traveling near any of the affected areas should follow instructions from local authorities and closely monitor the local media and emergency alerts,” it emphasized.

Fire US

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Section of Athens-Corinth national road is shut down due to fires
NEWS

Section of Athens-Corinth national road is shut down due to fires

Fire in Loutraki, settlements evacuated
NEWS

Fire in Loutraki, settlements evacuated

Evacuations ordered as Kouvaras fire grows
NEWS

Evacuations ordered as Kouvaras fire grows

Wildfire breaks out in Kouvaras, eastern Attica
NEWS

Wildfire breaks out in Kouvaras, eastern Attica

Civil Protection warns of high fire risk
NEWS

Civil Protection warns of high fire risk

High risk of fire in five regions on Saturday
NEWS

High risk of fire in five regions on Saturday