US Mission in Greece issues alert over wildfires

The United States Mission in Greece issued an alert over the raging wildfires in eastern Attica and Loutraki.

“The U.S. Mission in Greece alerts U.S. citizens to ongoing wildfires in northeastern parts of Attica, and high risk of wildfires in many regions of Greece. U.S. citizens should exercise extreme caution in the affected areas, including Neo Kouvaras on Mount Panio, Lagonissi, Saronida and Anavyssos to Palaia Fokea beach in the southeastern suburbs of Athens,” it stated, adding that “Civil Protection authorities are coordinating evacuations from the affected areas. Wildfires may create additional disruptions in the wider areas, such as power and/or water outages, poor air quality, and road closures, which may include some of the roads to the Athens International Airport Eleftherios Venizelos.”

“U.S. citizens living in or traveling near any of the affected areas should follow instructions from local authorities and closely monitor the local media and emergency alerts,” it emphasized.