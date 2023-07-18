NEWS

Four villages evacuated as Viotia blaze spreads

Four villages evacuated as Viotia blaze spreads
[InTime News]

The residents of four parts of Dervenohoria in Viotia, northwest of Athens, were ordered to evacuate towards the West Attica town of Mandra on Tuesday as a wildfire started to approach homes and thick smoke filled the air.

Panorama, Pournari, Palaiohori and Agios Sotiras were being evacuated, as the blaze also crossed regional lines into Attica, heading towards Vilia and Oinoi.

The police have ordered the closure of exits 1 and 2 of the Attiki Odos highway, to the towns of Mandra and Magoula, respectively, while earlier they had closed the Elefsina-Thiva road to all vehicles from the Mandra junction, in both directions.

The wildfire started on Monday afternoon at Panaktos, Viotia, in the Dervenohoria area, and has since spread, fanned by strong winds.

Regarding the fire in Loutraki in Corinth, the Fire Service has recommended the precautionary evacuation of the settlements Agios Charalambos and Panorama. The blaze is burning in the area of Kallithea location and moving south-southeast above the Athens-Corinth national highway. 

Fire

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
France and Italy sending water-dropping aircraft
NEWS

France and Italy sending water-dropping aircraft

Dozens of animals rescued from East Attica fires
NEWS

Dozens of animals rescued from East Attica fires

Weather not helping as battle against wildfires continues
NEWS

Weather not helping as battle against wildfires continues

Calls for volunteers to evacuate animals from stables, shelters in SE Attica wildfires
NEWS

Calls for volunteers to evacuate animals from stables, shelters in SE Attica wildfires

US Mission in Greece issues alert over wildfires
NEWS

US Mission in Greece issues alert over wildfires

Section of Athens-Corinth national road is shut down due to fires
NEWS

Section of Athens-Corinth national road is shut down due to fires