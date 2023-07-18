Four villages evacuated as Viotia blaze spreads

The residents of four parts of Dervenohoria in Viotia, northwest of Athens, were ordered to evacuate towards the West Attica town of Mandra on Tuesday as a wildfire started to approach homes and thick smoke filled the air.

Panorama, Pournari, Palaiohori and Agios Sotiras were being evacuated, as the blaze also crossed regional lines into Attica, heading towards Vilia and Oinoi.

The police have ordered the closure of exits 1 and 2 of the Attiki Odos highway, to the towns of Mandra and Magoula, respectively, while earlier they had closed the Elefsina-Thiva road to all vehicles from the Mandra junction, in both directions.

The wildfire started on Monday afternoon at Panaktos, Viotia, in the Dervenohoria area, and has since spread, fanned by strong winds.

Regarding the fire in Loutraki in Corinth, the Fire Service has recommended the precautionary evacuation of the settlements Agios Charalambos and Panorama. The blaze is burning in the area of Kallithea location and moving south-southeast above the Athens-Corinth national highway.