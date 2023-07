A 12-year-old Spanish boy was being treated at Iraklio University Hospital on Crete on Thursday after falling while trying to take a photograph.

According to local reports, the boy tumbled off a 2-meter wall at the medieval fortress of Koule and hit the concrete below.

It appears that he had asked his mother to take a photograph of him on top of the wall and fell after backing up too far.

His injuries are reportedly non-life-threatening.