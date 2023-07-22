NEWS

2,000 people evacuated by sea in Rhodes

2,000 people evacuated by sea in Rhodes
Smoke rises from a wildfire in Rhodes Island, Greece, July 22, 2023 in this screengrab taken from a social media video. [Tiktok/@blairsbrainiacs/via Reuters]

About 2,000 people have been evacuated by sea from two beaches in Rhodes, Fire Service spokesman Yannis Artopios said Saturday evening. He said the evacuation took place “without incident.”

Three coast guard vessels, an army lifeboat, Special Forces inflatables and thirty private sailboats assisted in the evacuation.

Passenger shipper Blue Star offered one of its ferries to accommodate some of the evacuees, Artopios said. He added that “less than 10% of the island’s tourist accommodations” were affected by the evacuation order.

The Fire Service spokesman added that the intensity of the fire in two of the four localities ordered evacuated had abated.

Fire Tourism

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
A wildfire is raging out of control on Rhodes, forcing tourist evacuations
NEWS

A wildfire is raging out of control on Rhodes, forcing tourist evacuations

Tourists evacuated in Rhodes as huge fire front expands
NEWS

Tourists evacuated in Rhodes as huge fire front expands

State of emergency declared in three areas in Rhodes as wildfire rages
NEWS

State of emergency declared in three areas in Rhodes as wildfire rages

Turkish firefighting forces arrive in Athens
NEWS

Turkish firefighting forces arrive in Athens

Mitsotakis visits firefighting units to thank crews, mechanics
NEWS

Mitsotakis visits firefighting units to thank crews, mechanics

Erdogan makes talks difficult
NEWS

Erdogan makes talks difficult