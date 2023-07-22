Turkish firefighting forces arrive in Athens

Two firefighting aircraft and one helicopter along with their nine-member crew that had been pledged by Turkey to help Greece fight the large wildfires that have scorched swathes of land around Athens arrived in Athens on Saturday.

The crews were welcomed at the military base of Dekelia by the Deputy Minister of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection, Evangelos Tournas and the Turkish ambassador in Athens, Cagatay Erciyes, the Turkish embassy in Greece said in a tweet.

Shortly after the arrival of firefighting forces from Turkey, the Greek Foreign Ministry thanked Turkey or its assistance on Twitter.

“Thank you Türkiye for your readiness to provide firefighting support and assist Greece in tackling severe wildfires,” the ministry said on its official account.

Yangın söndürme desteği ve şiddetli orman yangınlarıyla mücadelede Yunanistan’a yardım ettiği için #Türkiye‘ye teşekkür ederiz🙏

