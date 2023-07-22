NEWS

Turkish firefighting forces arrive in Athens

Turkish firefighting forces arrive in Athens
[Twitter account of the Turkish embassy in Greece]

Two firefighting aircraft and one helicopter along with their nine-member crew that had been pledged by Turkey to help Greece fight the large wildfires that have scorched swathes of land around Athens arrived in Athens on Saturday.

The crews were welcomed at the military base of Dekelia by the Deputy Minister of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection, Evangelos Tournas and the Turkish ambassador in Athens, Cagatay Erciyes, the Turkish embassy in Greece said in a  tweet.

Shortly after the arrival of firefighting forces from Turkey, the Greek Foreign Ministry thanked Turkey or its assistance on Twitter.

“Thank you Türkiye for your readiness to provide firefighting support and assist Greece in tackling severe wildfires,” the ministry said on its official account. 

Fire Turkey

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Erdogan makes talks difficult
NEWS

Erdogan makes talks difficult

Turkey to send three firefighting aircraft to Greece
NEWS

Turkey to send three firefighting aircraft to Greece

Fire extinguished at Turkey’s Iskenderun port
NEWS

Fire extinguished at Turkey’s Iskenderun port

US diaspora raises $350,000 for fire-stricken Greek hospital in Istanbul
DIASPORA

US diaspora raises $350,000 for fire-stricken Greek hospital in Istanbul

Grief over fire at Istanbul’s Balikli Greek Hospital
DIASPORA

Grief over fire at Istanbul’s Balikli Greek Hospital

Vartholomaios laments ‘blow’ to Greek diaspora
DIASPORA

Vartholomaios laments ‘blow’ to Greek diaspora