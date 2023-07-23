Foreign Ministry holds emergency meeting over Rhodes
Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis is chairing a meeting in the Foreign Ministry to address the international aspects of the unfolding fire on Rhodes on Sunday.
According to diplomatic sources, the minister visited the Crisis Management Division that was activated on Saturday to facilitate the evacuation of foreign nationals from threatened areas. The minister was reported to have conveyed instructions to the service attaches.
To contact the Foreign Ministry, call 210-3681730.