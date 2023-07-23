Fire breaks out on the island of Corfu, villages evacuated

A large fire broke out in the northern part of the island of Corfu on Sunday afternoon, adding yet another tourist destination to those affected by large wildfires.

A message was sent via the emergency number 112 for the evacuation of the settlements Santa, Megoula, Porta, Palia Perithia and Sinies.

The mayor of North Corfu, Giorgos Machimaris, who is in Megoulas, told state-run news agency AMNA that the flames have reached the first houses of Megoulas and “it is a difficult situation.”

Two more blazes raged out of control in Rhodes and southern Evia.