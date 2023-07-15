Universities turning attention to labor market

The presence for the first time of a Hellenic Federation of Enterprises and Industries (SEV) representative at Friday’s meeting of rectors sent a clear message that universities are turning their attention to the labor market.

Tellingly, the rectors are calling on the Education Ministry to strengthen the institution of the practical training of graduates.

Citing recent studies, SEV Director General George Xirogiannis stressed that 85% of the professions that businesses will need in 2030 hardly exist today, while the knowledge that current young executives have will be considered obsolete in three years.

“Linking universities and businesses is necessary to mitigate the difficulties in connecting education to the labor market, which is reflected in OECD indicators,” he said, noting the challenges inherent in the coexistence of human and artificial intelligence.

He noted that the current 3.5% of IT admissions must rise to 6% to meet existing labor market needs.