NEWS

Greek universities admit nearly 62,000 students

Greek universities admit nearly 62,000 students

Minimum admission scores for Greek universities were announced Thursday, allowing 61,950 out of the 97,205 who applied to secure a place.

Most of the 97,205 took part in the countrywide entrance exams in June. The rest were 2021 and 2022 high school graduates who opted to resubmit an application based on their grades from previous exams, hoping the minimum grades required for admission would drop.

The minimum admission standard, introduced in 2021, precluded more than 26,000 applicants from even submitting a form including their preferred universities and departments.

This year, schools and departments in already high demand saw their minimum scores rise: The University of Athens Medical School topped the list with a minimum score of 19,000 (out of a possible 20,000) required.

Many departments in smaller cities failed to fill their quota of admitted students. 

Education

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
New education minister: Article 16 an ‘anachronism’
NEWS

New education minister: Article 16 an ‘anachronism’

Universities turning attention to labor market
NEWS

Universities turning attention to labor market

Rethink about police at universities
NEWS

Rethink about police at universities

Minister announces radical changes to university police
NEWS

Minister announces radical changes to university police

Eight Greek universities make latest QS global university ranking
NEWS

Eight Greek universities make latest QS global university ranking

ChatGPT has breached walls of Greek academia
NEWS

ChatGPT has breached walls of Greek academia