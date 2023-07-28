NEWS

51 new wild fires in last 24 hours

[InTime News]

Firefighters battled a 51 new wild fires in the last 24 hours, bring to 96 the total number of active forest fires in the country.

In its latest update, the Fire Service said most of the new fires were tackled immediately in their initial stages.

A large contingent of ground firefighters is still operating on the island of Rhodes and in northeastern Achaia, in the Peloponnese, where aerial water drops being are being conducted.

In northeast Corfu, a large contingent is also dealing with flare-ups, assisted by 4 aircraft and 2 helicopters.

Investigators are also examining the causes of the fires.

