Top prosecutor probing beach violations on islands

A banner from a protest rally at a beach in Paros lies in the sand beside unlicensed sunbeds. [Stefanos Magriotis]

The newly appointed Supreme Court prosecutor has ordered judicial inquiries into reported violations of the public’s right of access to the beach, a right that is protected by the Greek Constitution.

The first probe ordered by Georgia Adeilini, who assumed office last week, concerns reports of blatant violations on the popular holiday island of Paros, where residents have been actively opposing the uncontrolled spread of beach bar facilities and sunbeds at two particular locations.

The letter calling for a judicial investigation into these infringements was addressed to the first-instance prosecutor on the nearby island of Syros, the administrative capital of the Cycladic islands.

Adeilini is also demanding a judicial intervention on the island of Serifos, where the mayor’s orders for the shutdown of one beach bar that is operating without a license appear to have been ignored.

“The business is operating illegally, with unlicensed structures and no permit to use the beach. The municipal authority ordered its closure only to find it open again, while certain state services appear to be on an extended holiday,” Serifos Mayor Konstantinos Revinthis said in a recent statement, prompting the intervention.