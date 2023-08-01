NEWS

Police break up Mykonos party, make 15 arrests

Police on the popular holiday island of Mykonos busted up a party at a villa and arrested 15 people on a slew of charges, including drug violations and noise pollution, according to an announcement on Tuesday.

Eight of the suspects are being accused of using the private villa like a nightclub without a proper license and violating a string of health safety laws related to the provision and sale of food and beverages. As the suspected organizers of the party, they are also being accused over the loud music that drew complaints from other residents in the area.

The other seven suspects face drug charges, after a police search turned up nearly 42 grams of cocaine, 28 grams of the psychedelic drug 2CB and 9.5 grams of methamphetamines, as well as cannabis and ecstasy tablets.

The party was reportedly attended by dozens of guests who had reached the villa by car, on foot and by sea on private boats. It was not clear whether they had paid some kind of attendance fee,
 

