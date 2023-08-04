Dozens arrested for starting fires

More than 100 people have been arrested for starting fires in 2023, with 10 cases including arson with intent.

In 2020, 313 individuals were charged with negligent arson and 55 with arson with intent, according to data from the Fire Service’s Arson Crimes Division made accessible to Kathimerini.

In 2019, 133 people were charged with negligence and 61 with intent.

In previous years, a similar pattern had been observed.

In 2016, 263 individuals were charged with careless arson and 54 with intentional arson.

Negligence was the cause of the two deadliest fires in Greece, in Ilia in 2007 and East Attica in 2018.

The Fire Service officer and expert witness Dimitris Liotsios will reportedly investigate the circumstances of the recent fire on Rhodes.