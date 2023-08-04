University harassment rife, especially towards female students

A student studies at a library of the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, Greece, on March 29, 2023. [Alexandros Avramidis/Reuters]

A study has shown that harassment is common at Greek universities, with females being the usual victims.

The study by researchers from the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki and the University of Western Macedonia, which was recently published in the scientific journal Frontiers in Psychology, used a sample of 2,134 students and found that 1,592 had been subjected to some kind of inappropriate behavior.

Those students reported incidents of harassment by other students or general university employees. In terms of the different types of harassment, the most common was offensive comments about someone’s body, appearance or sex life (30.46%).