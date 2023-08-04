Wet and stormy conditions forecast for western and northern Greece

The National Meteorological Service has issued a warning of wet and stormy weather expected in parts of western and northern Greece from Saturday afternoon to early Sunday, as the weather system “Petar” makes its way to the country’s shores.

During this period, heavy rain and storms accompanied by frequent lightning and hail are expected to affect the northern Ionian Sea, mainly Corfu and Paxi, as well as Epirus. The weather system will later spread to western Macedonia and west Central Greece, and during the late evening, it will move into the northwest Peloponnese, west and north Thessaly, and central Macedonia.

However, there is some relief in sight as the weather is anticipated to start improving during the night, transitioning from Saturday to Sunday morning.