NEWS

Eight arrests as baby-trafficking ring dismantled on Crete

Eight arrests as baby-trafficking ring dismantled on Crete

At least 182 cases of exploitation of women since December 2022 in the field of egg retrieval and surrogacy and more than 400 cases of deception through sham in vitro fertilization (IVF) were detected at a fertility clinic on the island of Crete, according to police, who arrested eight people.

The members of the ring, which was dismantled by the General Regional Police Directorate of Crete’s Organized Crime Department, were reportedly committing human trafficking through “industrial births,” illegal adoptions of babies, as well as defrauding patients through fake IVF treatment.

According to the Hellenic Police, the ring exploited women who were in a vulnerable position, with those arrested using them as egg donors and surrogate mothers, while deceiving patients through fictitious embryo transfers and mediating illegal adoptions.

The benefit gained by the criminal organization per surrogacy program usually ranged from €70,000 to €100,000 and in some cases reached €120,000.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
US Embassy releases alert on Panathinaikos game
NEWS

US Embassy releases alert on Panathinaikos game

Arrests for Nea Filadelfia football hooligan violence reach 104
NEWS

Arrests for Nea Filadelfia football hooligan violence reach 104

Arrested suspects in fatal soccer clashes face legal process under tight security
NEWS

Arrested suspects in fatal soccer clashes face legal process under tight security

Greek police arrest five Croatians allegedly involved in deadly soccer violence
NEWS

Greek police arrest five Croatians allegedly involved in deadly soccer violence

Athens, Zagreb mayors issue joint statement condemning violence
NEWS

Athens, Zagreb mayors issue joint statement condemning violence

50-year-old man assaulted by delivery worker dies
NEWS

50-year-old man assaulted by delivery worker dies