NEWS

Athens and Kyiv affirm ties

Athens and Kyiv affirm ties

Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis had a reportedly warm telephone conversation on Friday with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba.

Gerapetritis stressed that Athens encourages all international initiatives aimed at restoring Ukraine’s sovereignty and preventing humanitarian crises.

For his part, Ukraine’s foreign minister thanked his Greek counterpart for Greece’s support for the G7 Joint Statement in support of Ukraine.

The two ministers reaffirmed their willingness to expand bilateral cooperation and agreed on visits by Kuleba to Athens and then by Gerapetritis to Kyiv and Odessa.

The two men also referred to the historical ties and the centuries-old presence of the Greek diaspora in Odessa and Mariupol. 

Diplomacy Ukraine

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
New deal in the works with Kyiv
NEWS

New deal in the works with Kyiv

PM discusses Vilnius with US Secretary of State
NEWS

PM discusses Vilnius with US Secretary of State

Dendias supports efforts to hold Russia accountable for Ukraine atrocities
NEWS

Dendias supports efforts to hold Russia accountable for Ukraine atrocities

Ukraine delegate punches Russian at Black Sea nations assembly in Ankara
NEWS

Ukraine delegate punches Russian at Black Sea nations assembly in Ankara

FM: Greece with Ukraine from day one
NEWS

FM: Greece with Ukraine from day one

Ukraine can count on Greece, Mitsotakis tells Zelenskyy
NEWS

Ukraine can count on Greece, Mitsotakis tells Zelenskyy