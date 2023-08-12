NEWS

40 suspected hooligans to testify in second round of questioning

[InTime News]

Forty suspects who were arrested during Monday’s deadly soccer-related violence in Athens are expected to appear on Saturday before one of three investigating magistrates appointed to deal with the case.

One of the suspects is Greek while all the others are Croatian.

On Friday, twelve people were remanded in pretrial custody after their testimony.

The remaining 35 suspects in the case will appear before the investigating magistrates on Sunday.

