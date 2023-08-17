NEWS

Arrest on Tinos for illegal occupation of public beach space

[InTime News]

One woman was placed under arrest on the island of Tinos for violating regulations on occupying public space on beaches, during raids carried out by the competent authorities the previous day, according to an announcement by the Finance Ministry on Thursday.

During the raids, 3,000 square meters of beach and shoreline were found to have been illegally occupied by tourism enterprises and private individuals. The individual arrested had already been found in violation of the law on a previous occasion and had failed to comply, continuing the violation.

The raids were carried out by the ministry’s Syros Real Estate Service in the presence of police officers, the Aegean Appeals Prosecutor and the General Secretary for Public Property Nagia Kollia.

The inspections targeted five enterprises on popular beaches on the island, where authorities found that 3,000 square meters of space additional to that allowed by permits had been occupied by sunbeds, beach umbrellas and semi-permanent beach installations.

The illegal objects and installations were removed from the beach of Agia Kyriaki, the announcement said and the other beaches will follow. For the more permanent structures exceeding the provisions of permits, demolition protocols have been issued in some cases and the necessary administrative measures taken. [AMNA]

Crime Tourism

