NEWS

Coast guard rescues 90 migrants off Amorgos

Coast guard rescues 90 migrants off Amorgos
[InTime News]

Ninety migrants have been rescued by coast guard from a vessel that was spotted at dawn 10 nautical miles southeast of the Cycladic island of Amorgos.

It is understood that a passenger on the sailboat called the 112 emergency number to say the vessel was in difficulty.

Two coast guard and two private vessels made their way to the location, where force 5 winds were blowing.

The occupants of the sailboat were transported by the coast guard to the island of Leros, where they are being temporarily accommodated in a reception and identification center. [AMNA]

Migration

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Coast Guard rescues 11 off Lesvos
NEWS

Coast Guard rescues 11 off Lesvos

Migrant arrivals by sea double in first eight months of 2023
NEWS

Migrant arrivals by sea double in first eight months of 2023

Eight arrested for human trafficking in northern Greece
NEWS

Eight arrested for human trafficking in northern Greece

Coast guard rescues 22 migrants off Rhodes, two arrested
NEWS

Coast guard rescues 22 migrants off Rhodes, two arrested

Authorities rescue 48 migrants off Lesvos
NEWS

Authorities rescue 48 migrants off Lesvos

Cyprus is sending Syrian migrants back to Lebanon. The UN is concerned but Cypriots say it’s lawful
NEWS

Cyprus is sending Syrian migrants back to Lebanon. The UN is concerned but Cypriots say it’s lawful