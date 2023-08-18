Coast guard rescues 90 migrants off Amorgos

Ninety migrants have been rescued by coast guard from a vessel that was spotted at dawn 10 nautical miles southeast of the Cycladic island of Amorgos.

It is understood that a passenger on the sailboat called the 112 emergency number to say the vessel was in difficulty.

Two coast guard and two private vessels made their way to the location, where force 5 winds were blowing.

The occupants of the sailboat were transported by the coast guard to the island of Leros, where they are being temporarily accommodated in a reception and identification center. [AMNA]