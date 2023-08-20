Archaeologists, Culture Ministry lock horns

The Culture Ministry’s recent decision to evict the Association of Greek Archaeologists (SEA) from the building on 134-136 Ermou Street which has been its home since 1982, is the latest episode in a long dispute between the union and the ministry.

The revocation of the permit of use, which comes into effect on October 10, was ordered over an alleged breach of the rules of the concession and in the “public interest.” The ministry cited an event held at the property in July on the deadly migrant shipwreck off Greece’s southern coast in June. It said the SEA did not have approval to allow third parties to host an event on the premises and the event had nothing to do with archaeology, science or the arts.

Accusing the ministry of censorship and strong-arm tactics, the SEA has sent an official demand for a revocation of the decision and is reportedly preparing an appeal to the Council of State.