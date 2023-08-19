NEWS

Top court president urges courts to follow through with beach violations

Top court president urges courts to follow through with beach violations
[InTime News]

The president of the Supreme Court, Ioanna Klapa, weighed in on Saturday on the issue of widespread zoning and environmental violations on the country’s beaches and coasts, calling on judicial authorities to see that justice is administered on an issue that has been at the forefront of the news this summer.

More specifically, Klapa issued an urgent communication addressed to the heads of all the country’s courts of first instance, in which she urged them to pay particular attention to any cases of this nature that come before them. Their, duty, she said, is to “uphold the principle of the rule of law, and defend the public interest and the welfare of society as a whole.”

“According to the Constitution, the beaches and the seashore are public (not subject to transaction) and communal property. Their main purpose, as common property, is the free and unimpeded access of the public to them, as well as communication between the land and the sea, lake or river,” the Supreme Court statement read.

Justice Tourism Business

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
New round of fines on Mykonos
NEWS

New round of fines on Mykonos

Folli Follie trial to resume at long last on June 19
NEWS

Folli Follie trial to resume at long last on June 19

Appeals against fines and demolitions on Mykonos
NEWS

Appeals against fines and demolitions on Mykonos

Clock ticking for Folli Follie case
NEWS

Clock ticking for Folli Follie case

Demolition protocol issued for illegal constructions at Mykonos beach bar
NEWS

Demolition protocol issued for illegal constructions at Mykonos beach bar

Zoning infringements on beaches continue unabated
NEWS

Zoning infringements on beaches continue unabated