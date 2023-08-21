NEWS

Fire breaks out in Viotia

Fire breaks out in Viotia
File photo.

A wildfire broke out in the vicinity of Prodromos, located to the northwest of Athens in Viotia, on Monday. 

The Fire Brigade has responded to the situation, mobilizing a force of 52 firefighters, 16 vehicles, two water-dropping planes, and a helicopter to combat the blaze. The blaze, consuming both agricultural and woodland expanses, is being fueled by powerful winds.

Civil protection authorities issued an emergency alert at 10 a.m. Inhabitants and visitors of Saranti beach were advised to initiate an evacuation procedure, directing them towards Thisvi, 16 kilometers to the east.

Fire

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Heightened wildfire risk across most of country Monday
NEWS

Heightened wildfire risk across most of country Monday

More villages evacuated as wildfire in northern Greece rages for second day
NEWS

More villages evacuated as wildfire in northern Greece rages for second day

Large fire front still raging east of Loutros
NEWS

Large fire front still raging east of Loutros

Large wildfire ravages forest in northern Greece as eight villages are evacuated
NEWS

Large wildfire ravages forest in northern Greece as eight villages are evacuated

More Evros settlements told to evacuate as fire rages
NEWS

More Evros settlements told to evacuate as fire rages

Emergency alert issued for fire near Alexandroupoli
NEWS

Emergency alert issued for fire near Alexandroupoli