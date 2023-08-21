Fire breaks out in Viotia

A wildfire broke out in the vicinity of Prodromos, located to the northwest of Athens in Viotia, on Monday.

The Fire Brigade has responded to the situation, mobilizing a force of 52 firefighters, 16 vehicles, two water-dropping planes, and a helicopter to combat the blaze. The blaze, consuming both agricultural and woodland expanses, is being fueled by powerful winds.

Civil protection authorities issued an emergency alert at 10 a.m. Inhabitants and visitors of Saranti beach were advised to initiate an evacuation procedure, directing them towards Thisvi, 16 kilometers to the east.