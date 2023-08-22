Heatwave turns deadly as 18 burned bodies found in fires

Flames burn a tree as a wildfire rages in Alexandroupoli, on the Evros region. [Alexandros Avramidis/Reuters]

Eighteen charred bodies have been found in a remote village in the north of the country, where wildfires have been raging for days, the fire brigade has said.

Media, without citing sources, said the bodies found south of the village of Avantas, in the southern part of the Evros regional unit, were thought to be of migrants. The broader Evros region is a popular route for migrants crossing from Turkey.

The fire service said was investigating if the remains are of migrants.

“Given that there has been no reports of disappeared or missing residents from the surrounding areas, the possibility that these are people who entered the country illegally is being investigated,” spokesman Yiannis Artopios said.

“Since yesterday, 112 alerts were sent to evacuate the wider area,” he added, noting that such messages are also sent to mobile phones from foreign networks located in the area.

Police have already dispatched their disaster victim identification team to the area.

On Monday, the burned body of another man believed to be a migrant was found in the region, a local police official said.

Firefighters were also battling blazes near Athens.

In the port town of Alexandroupoli, not far from Avantas, wildfires forced the evacuation of dozens of hospital patients, including newborn babies. A ferry was turned into a makeshift hospital after 65 patients were evacuated from the university hospital.

Elderly patients lay on mattresses strewn across the cafeteria floor, paramedics attended to others on stretchers and a woman held a man resting on a sofa, an IV drip attached to his hand.

“I’ve been working for 27 years, I’ve never seen anything like this,” said nurse Nikos Gioktsidis. “Stretchers everywhere, patients here, IV drips there … it was like a war, like a bomb had exploded.”

“Weather conditions are extreme and will remain extreme for the coming days,” Fire Service spokesman Vassilis Varthakogiannis told ERT TV. [Reuters, AMNA]