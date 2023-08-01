NEWS

Doctors say masks should stay on in healthcare units

Doctors say masks should stay on in healthcare units
Members of the medical staff are seen inside the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Sotiria hospital, where coronavirus disease positive patients are treated, in Athens, Greece, November 12, 2021. [Giorgos Moutafis/Reuters]

With the intra-hospital spread of Covid-19 still a major problem, hospital doctors’ representatives are insisting on the need to maintain the obligation for healthcare staff, patients and their attendants to wear masks within healthcare facilities.

Despite the fact that the hard indicators of the epidemic have receded significantly, more than 300 patients infected with the virus were admitted last week for treatment in the country’s hospitals. Tellingly, the Federation of Hospital Doctors’ Associations of Greece described as “incorrect and extremely dangerous” the recent abolition of the obligation to wear respiratory protection masks in healthcare units, with the exception of healthcare personnel who come into contact with high-risk patients. 

“It is completely unethical to expose any patient to the risk of in-hospital dissemination even if they have no known individual history of disease predisposing to immunosuppression,” it said.

Health Coronavirus

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Covid deaths ease as prevalence rises
NEWS

Covid deaths ease as prevalence rises

Masks, Covid tests scrapped at healthcare facilities
NEWS

Masks, Covid tests scrapped at healthcare facilities

Coronavirus infections slightly up last week, 16 virus-related deaths
NEWS

Coronavirus infections slightly up last week, 16 virus-related deaths

Coronavirus, flu infections stable; 14 deaths due to Covid-19
NEWS

Coronavirus, flu infections stable; 14 deaths due to Covid-19

Drop in covid-19 and influenza cases reported in weekly health update
NEWS

Drop in covid-19 and influenza cases reported in weekly health update

Drop in coronavirus infections; 38 deaths due to Covid-19
NEWS

Drop in coronavirus infections; 38 deaths due to Covid-19