Doctors say masks should stay on in healthcare units

Members of the medical staff are seen inside the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Sotiria hospital, where coronavirus disease positive patients are treated, in Athens, Greece, November 12, 2021. [Giorgos Moutafis/Reuters]

With the intra-hospital spread of Covid-19 still a major problem, hospital doctors’ representatives are insisting on the need to maintain the obligation for healthcare staff, patients and their attendants to wear masks within healthcare facilities.

Despite the fact that the hard indicators of the epidemic have receded significantly, more than 300 patients infected with the virus were admitted last week for treatment in the country’s hospitals. Tellingly, the Federation of Hospital Doctors’ Associations of Greece described as “incorrect and extremely dangerous” the recent abolition of the obligation to wear respiratory protection masks in healthcare units, with the exception of healthcare personnel who come into contact with high-risk patients.

“It is completely unethical to expose any patient to the risk of in-hospital dissemination even if they have no known individual history of disease predisposing to immunosuppression,” it said.