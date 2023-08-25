NEWS

Teenagers arrested for fan-related assault
Three teenagers arrested in Athens have appeared before a prosecutor to answer charges that they attacked and robbed two 14-year-old boys who supported a rival football team in the Nea Ionia district.

Police allege that the trio, aged 14, 16 and 19, contacted the targets of the assault via social media by pretending to be supporters of the same football team.

They told the two boys to meet them at Nea Ionia metro station, where two people were waiting for them, took them to a school yard, where they were violently assaulted and had their mobile phones and wristwatches stolen.

The two victims were transported by ambulance to hospital for first aid.

Police sources say two of the tree arrested teenagers have been involved in fan-related attacks in the past. [AMNA]

