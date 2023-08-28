Piraeus Chamber of Commerce and Industry welcomes India’s interest in Greek ports

Flat racks. Piraeus Port Authority has jointly launched a new car shipment route and service aimed at providing high-quality service car logistics in the EMEA area. It concerns the transportation of vehicles in special ‘flat rack’ containers, with a capacity of three vehicles and equipped with built-in ramps for easier transportation and placement.

The head of the Piraeus Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Vassilis Korkidis, on Monday welcomed India’s interest in Greek ports following the meetings between business delegations in Athens last week.

“We welcome India’s interest in gaining greater access to the port of Piraeus and investing in other Greek ports, in order to create gateways for its exports to Europe, but also to create manufacturing assembly chains in our country so that the final product has European passport,” he said following the business contacts that took place during the recent official visit of the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, to Greece.

“It is no coincidence that India, a member of the BRICS countries, after France and Germany, chooses a third European country, Greece, for a strategic relationship, as a political and economic partner. Greece is clearly suitable geopolitically and can become India’s gateway to Europe. I consider it mutually beneficial and good practice for India to follow the same successful and safe path through Greece to Europe, as China chose years ago with Cosco’s investment in the port of Piraeus,” he added.

The Piraeus Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in its announcement, underlined that, in cooperation with the Indian embassy in Greece from 2022, it supports every effort aimed at a wider bilateral commercial and economic cooperation between Greece and India. [AMNA]