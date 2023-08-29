Platform for Athens land registry

People wishing to make a transaction with the Athens Land Registry will now have to use a platform introduced by the Digital Policy Ministry in order to issue a priority number. Transaction makers will receive a priority number on their mobile phone and will be able to monitor the progress of the waiting period on the platform to plan their visit to the service.

The platform, which will be accessed via ktimatologio.gov.gr, deals with the submission of applications for the registration of recordable transactions and the issue of certificates and copies that are not issued digitally. It will also be used to receive certificates and copies as well as for applying for registration of pledge contracts.