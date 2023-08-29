Ban on tables, chairs on central Panepistimiou Avenue

No new permits will be issued for the placement of table and chairs on central Panepistimiou Avenue while the existing ones will be revoked for the next two years, according to a decision on Monday by the Athens City Council.

“We are working harmoniously with the majority of professionals who respect the legality; however, we are here when measures need to be imposed,” said Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis, speaking at the city council.

“Our philosophy is with the widening of the sidewalks not to change the use of the shops that operate on Panepistimiou to become cafes. This decision will act as a deterrent to maintaining the existing uses,” said Vasilis Koromantzos, deputy mayor for the municipal police and public spaces.

Reports suggest that the section of Panepistimiou up to Korai Street will be delivered by September 15, while the rest of the section up to Omonia is planned to continue after the local elections in mid-October.