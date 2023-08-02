President thanks nations for assisting in wildfire fight

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou has expressed her gratitude by sending letters to the leaders of all the countries that provided assistance in combating the recent wildfires, according to an announcement Wednesday.

During the firefighting efforts, several nations extended their support, offering aircraft and ground forces to aid Greece. The countries that assisted Greece include France, Italy, Croatia, Cyprus, Israel, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, USA, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Malta, Lebanon, and Serbia. [AMNA]