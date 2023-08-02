NEWS

President thanks nations for assisting in wildfire fight

President thanks nations for assisting in wildfire fight
File photo.

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou has expressed her gratitude by sending letters to the leaders of all the countries that provided assistance in combating the recent wildfires, according to an announcement Wednesday.

During the firefighting efforts, several nations extended their support, offering aircraft and ground forces to aid Greece. The countries that assisted Greece include France, Italy, Croatia, Cyprus, Israel, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, USA, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Malta, Lebanon, and Serbia. [AMNA]

Fire Diplomacy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Foreign Ministry holds emergency meeting over Rhodes
NEWS

Foreign Ministry holds emergency meeting over Rhodes

FCDO to deploy team in Greece to support evacuees
NEWS

FCDO to deploy team in Greece to support evacuees

Erdogan makes talks difficult
NEWS

Erdogan makes talks difficult

Israeli foreign minister sends message of solidarity
NEWS

Israeli foreign minister sends message of solidarity

Israel to send assistance to Greece to combat wildfires
NEWS

Israel to send assistance to Greece to combat wildfires

Greek Fire Service team trains in US
NEWS

Greek Fire Service team trains in US