CTP notes dire situation at prison psychiatric hospital

The European Committee for the Prevention of Torture and Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment (CPT) highlighted dire conditions at Korydallos Psychiatric Hospital for prisoners in a report issued on Thursday after an ad hoc visit last November.

The CPT found that “the hospital remains a prison both in its design and functioning,” lamenting overcrowded and dilapidated rooms that “offered few purposeful activities.”

Treatment, it said, was based almost exclusively on pharmacotherapy with no genuine occupational therapy activities on offer.

“There was no resident psychiatrist and only one fully trained nurse in place for 170 patients,” it said.

It noted that living conditions of the recently established transgender unit in Korydallos Women’s Remand Prison were a vast improvement on those found at Corfu Prison in 2021. However, more needs to be done.