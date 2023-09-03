Acceleration of reforms to mark second four-year term, says Greek PM

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis reported on Sunday that he will restart publishing weekly reports, a habit he started last winter.

“I know that some of you do not read the whole text or you don’t read it at all, But it is important for me to dedicate some time to brief you on every action and to explain why it is important,” he said.

He referred to the debate in parliament last Thursday on the wildfires “Last Thursday I explained in detail the extreme conditions we had to confront this summer without hiding the weaknesses, especially in the sector of prevention and instant location of the fire with the assistance of the modern technology.”

Mitsotakis also referred to positive results in the tourism sector and inflation. “As we enter the autumn, the up-to-date results reaffirm that the revenues from tourism in 2023 will break the record with over 10 percent increase in revenues,” he said.

In the sectors of Education and Health, the two words he would use to mark the second four-year term of the government would be “acceleration of the reforms.” He added “We are fully aware that the 41 percentage points you gave us in the last elections is not a carte blanche but a strong demand to change all those that make our lives difficult, all those that hurt us and make us angry.”

The PM also referred to the new identity cards stating that this major change will facilitate the everyday life of the citizens; they can’t be stolen and reused as easily, and will be safer for transactions. “The new identity cards will also facilitate the mobilization as they are part of a unified European identification system which will become mandatory,” he added. [AMNA]