Two more deaths due to West Nile virus

Two more people have died in the past week after being infected by the West Nile virus, bringing to 13 the total number of deaths from the virus this year.

In its weekly epidemiological report, the National Public Health Organization said 100 infections have been already registered. Of these cases, 82 impacted the central nervous system and 12 resulted in mild manifestations.

Of the 13 who have died, all were over 64 years of age with the median age being 82.

Infections have been recorded in settlements in the regional units of Karditsa, Larissa, Trikala, Imathia, Thessaloniki, Pella, Pieria, Kilkis, Serres, Halkidiki, Kavala, Drama, Rodopi, Xanthi, Kastoria, and Arta. [AMNA]