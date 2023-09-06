NEWS

Two commercial ships in collision off Kefalonia

Two commercial ships that collided on Wednesday morning four nautical miles south of Kefalonia have been towed to Argostoli port on the island. 

The collision caused a fire on one of the ships, which was immediately put out by the crew.

The two captains are expected to testify and the ships, which suffered material damage, will undergo an inspection. 

One of the boats has the Maltese flag and a 12-member crew while the other vessel has a Portuguese flag and a crew of 11. 

According to the port authority, no injuries or marine pollution resulted from the collision. 

