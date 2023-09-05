Corfu authorities say tainted alcohol may be behind British woman’s fatal fall

a

The 22-year-old policewoman was found dead with a head wound on the first day of her holiday at Kavos in Corfu.

According to the Sun, Corfu’s chief medical officer, who initially examined her, told the newspaper that he detected alcohol on her breath. Yannis Aivatidis said there are questions about what kind of alcohol she consumed and said the answer would be provided by toxicology tests.

The island’s authorities announced on Sunday after raids in Kavos that 28 bars would be closed after it was found that they were serving adulterated alcohol as well as leftover customer drinks. Monday’s autopsy revealed that she fell from a height of several meters.

Aivatidis said the findings include injuries to her chest and stomach and a ruptured spleen. However, her death was caused by the head injury.