NEWS

Third month of record heat

Third month of record heat
[InTime News]

The European Union’s Copernicus climate change panel has stated that last August was the warmest on record globally, and also the third month in a row to establish such a record after the hottest ever June and July.

Estimates suggest that August was 1.5 degrees Celsius hotter than the pre-industrial norm for the 1850-1900 period. Attempting to limit the global temperature rise to 1.5°C is a core pledge of the 2015 Paris international climate change accord signed by 196 countries.

In Europe, August was wetter than usual across large areas of Central Europe and Scandinavia, causing flooding, while droughts caused wildfires in France, Greece, Italy and Portugal. 

Weather

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Schinas says EU to help Greece tackle storm aftermath
NEWS

Schinas says EU to help Greece tackle storm aftermath

Karditsa residents climb on roofs to avoid flooding
NEWS

Karditsa residents climb on roofs to avoid flooding

Traffic mayhem as storm front reaches Athens
NEWS

Traffic mayhem as storm front reaches Athens

Seven hikers rescued from Mount Olympus
NEWS

Seven hikers rescued from Mount Olympus

Disaster of biblical proportions
NEWS

Disaster of biblical proportions

Newly wed Austrians feared missing in floods
NEWS

Newly wed Austrians feared missing in floods