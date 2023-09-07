Disaster of biblical proportions

A man stands in a house near a collapsed road after torrential rains destroyed the infrastructure and caused flooding in the area in the village of Ano Meria, near Volos, central Greece, on September 6, 2023. [Louisa Gouliamaki/Reuters]

Three people have reportedly died as a result of the Daniel weather system which has been battering many parts of Greece for more than two days.

Two Austrian newlyweds were also believed to be missing after the holiday accommodation they were staying at was swept away on Tuesday in the Pelion region.

Volos, Pelion, Skiathos, northern Evia, Karditsa, Fthiotida and Athens were hit by extreme weather phenomena on Wednesday, causing terrible problems. However, damage was also reported in southern Greece, in Argolida, mainly in Epidaurus and Ermionida.

The biggest problems were identified in Thessaly, with four fifths of the Thessalian Plain experiencing severe damage.

In Volos, thunder, lightning and heavy rainfall continued with few breaks. According to reports, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will go to the city in order to coordinate efforts to address the problems.

Many areas of the city had been without power for more than 30 hours by late Wednesday evening, resulting in the water supply being cut off. Power was gradually being restored but due to the damage to the electricity network, it is likely that a full recovery will take some more time. As many citizens did not have access to drinking water, the mayor was urging people to obtain bottled water from the town hall, provided they could somehow manage to get there. The entire coastal front of the city is in ruins.

Meanwhile, North and South Pelion were cut off from the city of Volos while many villages could not be accessed due to landslides and falling trees. It was difficult or impossible for both the fire brigade and Civil Protection to approach precisely because the roads were impassable due to the mud and debris.

In Lamia, main roads turned into rivers and were filled with stones and debris, making the movement of vehicles in many areas practically impossible. The damage to crops in many areas was reportedly, incalculable. Indicatively, in Tempe, large tracts of land with potato and bean crops, almond and peach trees and grapevines were under water.

The National Meteorological Service (EMY) has forecast heavy rain and thunderstorms until Thursday afternoon in Thessaly, the Sporades islands, northern Evia, and parts of central and eastern Central Greece (Sterea Ellada).