Strong UAE ties affirmed

Defense Minister Nikos Dendias is greeted by officials of the United Arab Emirates in a visit reflecting deepening ties between the two countries.

The strong friendship between Greece and the United Arab Emirates was stressed during a visit to the emirate by Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Wednesday and Thursday.

During his talks with his counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Minister of State for Defense Affairs Mohammed Ahmed Al Bowardi the strategic defense relationship between the two countries was reaffirmed, as well as the common desire to deepen bilateral defense cooperation.

They also discussed the security situation in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Gulf region, cooperation in creating an environment of security and stability, and the importance of promoting closer cooperation in the defense industry.