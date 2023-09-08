NEWS STORM DANIEL

Larissa: Multiple evacuation orders issued

The villages of Falani, Koulouri, and Dasohori, located near the city of Larissa in the Thessaly region of central Greece, received evacuation orders on Friday as a precautionary measure in response to the impact of Storm Daniel that has struck the region.

All neighborhoods along the riverbanks in Larissa are currently submerged.

In the workers’ housing area in Giannouli, the water has risen to the middle of the buildings.

The situation in Thessaly is dire, with numerous houses and even entire villages sinking into the mud. Concern is growing due to the potential overflow of the Pineios River. The river’s water level has already exceeded nine meters, although, according to Thessaly’s Regional Governor, Konstantinos Agorastos, it has stabilized. He estimated that the water level would not rise any further.

Civil protection authorities dispatched a message via the 112 emergency hotline in the early morning hours to residents in the areas of Farkadona, Klokoto, Georganades, and Petroporos, urging them to evacuate due to the risk of the Pineios River overflowing. 

