Ten dead, four missing after ‘Daniel’ storm and flooding in central Greece

Ten people have died so far because of the storm ‘Daniel’ in central Greece, Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Minister Vassilis Kikilias said on Friday, while another four are still missing in Volos and Mt. Pilio.

The minister said that authorities are on alert about Pinios river in Larissa, also in central Greece, whose overflooding already affected the village of Yiannouli and the town of Tyrnavos. Sections of Larissa were also flooded. Kikilias said that flooding phenomena may become more intense.

Kikilias strongly rejected rumors that claimed the government’s interventions in the area created a redirection of the river waters, and called on people to “be careful with fake news that relate to human lives.”

“Overall, because of the Daniel storm, 10 of our fellow citizens have unfortunately lost our lives, while there are also 4 missing people in the regions of Volos and Pilio and we hope they are well, just as yesterday’s missing in the region of Agia Triadha were found safe and sound,” Kikilias said. Since the huge rescue and evacuation operation by air and land began two days ago at the 14 villages, 296 rescues have been carried out by helicopters of the Fire Brigade and the Armed Forces, the minister said. “Of these fellow citizens, 150 needed immediate medical attention, which was provided to them,” he noted.

As Kikilias noted, 1,700 people have been rescued in total while 20 helicopters – from the Fire Brigade (9), the Armed Forces (7), the Hellenic Police (1) and from Switzerland’s firefighters who were in Greece to fight fires (3). The latter 3 are being used to distribute food and water to flood-trapped villages.

The Fire Brigade’s and Armed Forces’ air support could not operate before midday Thursday, due to ongoing extreme weather and heavy lightning activity, the minister explained. As during last night, rescues by air and boats will continue again through Friday night, he said, helped by 1,000 rescuers from Civil Protection and the Armed Forces.

Kikilias also thanked rescuers of the Fire Brigade and the Army “who struggle in the flood waters for hours, helping trapped and isolated fellow citizens, and a great ‘bravo’ to volunteers in villages who help with their own means, showing humanitarianism and solidarity.” [AMNA]