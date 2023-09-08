PM visits central Greek town hit by devastating storm

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis arrived in Karditsa shortly after 11 a.m. Friday, as he is conducting an on-site inspection of the areas in Thessaly, central Greece, that have been affected by the severe weather brought on by Storm Daniel.

Mitsotakis visited the city’s stadium, where he met with people who had been evacuated from their flooded villages.

The premier had plans to fly in a helicopter over the flooded areas of Karditsa and Trikala to assess the extent of the destruction.

Immediately afterward, he will visit the operations center established in Larissa, where he will preside over a meeting with those responsible for coordinating the rescue of residents and the restoration of infrastructure.