NEWS

PM visits central Greek town hit by devastating storm

PM visits central Greek town hit by devastating storm

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis arrived in Karditsa shortly after 11 a.m. Friday, as he is conducting an on-site inspection of the areas in Thessaly, central Greece, that have been affected by the severe weather brought on by Storm Daniel.

Mitsotakis visited the city’s stadium, where he met with people who had been evacuated from their flooded villages.

The premier had plans to fly in a helicopter over the flooded areas of Karditsa and Trikala to assess the extent of the destruction.

Immediately afterward, he will visit the operations center established in Larissa, where he will preside over a meeting with those responsible for coordinating the rescue of residents and the restoration of infrastructure.

Weather Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Gov’t scrambles to mitigate disaster effects
NEWS

Gov’t scrambles to mitigate disaster effects

Opposition takes aim at gov’t over natural disasters
NEWS

Opposition takes aim at gov’t over natural disasters

PM pleads with public to follow official instructions as storm floods Magnesia
NEWS

PM pleads with public to follow official instructions as storm floods Magnesia

SYRIZA leadership election postponed due to Daniel disaster
NEWS

SYRIZA leadership election postponed due to Daniel disaster

PM postpones annual Fair visit as storm wreaks havoc across Greece
NEWS

PM postpones annual Fair visit as storm wreaks havoc across Greece

Outsider to boost voter turnout in SYRIZA election
NEWS

Outsider to boost voter turnout in SYRIZA election