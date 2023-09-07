Two arrested for football hooligan violence in Thessaloniki

Two of the parties involved in football violence that took place on Wednesday night in the area of Souroti near Thessaloniki have been arrested.

The two defendants, aged 17, were accused of violent crimes instigated by sports events, bodily harm, and attempted assault.

The police reported that on Wednesday night a group of football hooligans attacked a young man who was in the area of Souroti and a 26-year-old man who attempted to help the man initially attacked.

Later that night, in a different area in Souroti, an unidentified individual attacked a 19-year-old man, who had friendly relations with the individual attacked in the previous incident.

Investigations continue to identify the rest of the perpetrators.